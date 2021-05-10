- Lakers veteran Jared Dudley says he’ll return from torn MCL before playoffs begin
- LeBron James offers strong reaction to NBA referee Tony Brown being out for rest of season due to cancer
- Video: Anthony Davis gives sneak peek of Nike Kobe Grinches in special colorway
- Report: Lakers announce 9-part documentary series that will debut on Hulu in 2022
- Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: ‘He has to be considered for [an] All-Defensive team’
- Report: LeBron James ‘feels great’ and is planning to return on Tuesday vs. Knicks
- Anthony Davis gives incredibly optimistic answer when asked about LeBron James’ health
- Report: LeBron James’ ankle is ‘not going to get a lot better’ anytime soon
- Report: Klutch Sports creating new division of representation for coaches and management
- Report: Anthony Davis buys insane mansion in Bel Air for $32 million
Lakers veteran Jared Dudley says he’ll return from torn MCL before playoffs begin
-
- Updated: May 10, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers veteran forward Jared Dudley has missed the majority of the 2020-21 season with a torn MCL, but he thinks he will return prior to this year’s playoffs.
😂😂 the last paragraph is false! I’ll be back before playoffs 💪🏽 https://t.co/OvRIDjwGFu
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 5, 2021
Dudley, 35, didn’t play much of a role in the Lakers’ rotation prior to his injury, but he does offer the team with a solid veteran presence and is a good voice on the bench.
The Lakers have fallen all the way to the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference without LeBron James in the lineup, but they got a much-needed win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
This season, Dudley has appeared in 11 games for the Lakers and averaged 0.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.
The Lakers have dealt with injuries to James, Dudley, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder and others this season as they try to defend their title.
If the Lakers can get most, if not all, of their key players back by the playoffs, they should be able to make a run in the West.