Kyle Kuzma and Famous Model Seen Coupled Up in Provocative New Photo

- Updated: July 6, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has recently been spending time with supermodel Winnie Harlow since the NBA season was suspended in March.
The couple continues to flaunt its relationship on Instagram, as Harlow posted a provocative picture of the two together.
The Laker forward has been in all types of headlines recently, as he has been very active in the battle against police brutality since the death of George Floyd.
The 24-year-old also sent a strong message to voters amid rumors that rapper Kanye West is running for president.
Now in his third NBA season, Kuzma has taken a step back for the Lakers this season, averaging just 12.5 points per game.
While the addition of forward Anthony Davis has certainly affected his usage, Kuzma will need to step up for Los Angeles if it wants to make a run at an NBA title.
The NBA season is set to resume in Orlando, Fla. in late July.