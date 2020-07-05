- Kyle Kuzma Sends Strong Message to Voters Amidst Rumors of Kanye West Running for President
- Updated: July 5, 2020
On Saturday, rapper Kanye West tweeted that he’s running for president, even though the 2020 presidential election is only about four months away.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
The hip hop mogul gave no details about his campaign, nor did he officially register himself as a candidate.
On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma gave his opinion on West’s announcement.
This one of the most important elections in American history. Don’t vote for people as a joke people.
— kuz (@kylekuzma) July 5, 2020
Right now, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president is Joe Biden, who was vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.
Biden will be squaring off against President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, on Election Day, which is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Nationwide, Biden has a solid lead over Trump in the polls, and the former vice president appears to be extending his lead in several key battleground states.
This is not the first time West has sent up trial balloons about running for president. He first announced he was running for the highest office in the land at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.