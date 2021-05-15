An exhibit honoring late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was recently leaked.

While at the Hall of Fame in Massachusetts, Bryant’s daughter Natalia wore the jacket her father would’ve worn to honor him.

Natalia Bryant put on the Hall of Fame jacket to honor her dad, Kobe 🙏 (via @Hoophall) pic.twitter.com/iIVbYxtRyR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2021

The younger Bryant is 18 years old and had been the captain and star of the varsity volleyball team at Sage Hill High School. She also recently signed a contract to become a model for IMG Models Worldwide.

The elder Bryant died last January along with eight others in a tragic helicopter crash. During his 20-year NBA career, he helped lead the Lakers to five NBA championships, and he also helped lead Team USA to two Olympic gold medals.

The elder Bryant won’t be the only household name to get inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, as former superstars Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan will also get inducted.

A longtime rival and admirer, Garnett said that it will be “super emotional for everybody” to not have the elder Bryant at the ceremony.