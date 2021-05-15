- Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia offers heartwarming gesture ahead of his Hall of Fame induction
- Former Lakers athletic trainer tells epic story of Kobe Bryant playing just 2 days after suffering 3-week injury
- Video leaked of Kobe Bryant’s jaw-dropping Hall of Fame exhibit
- Report: Lakers offer major health updates on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder
- Kevin Garnett opens up about tragedy of not having Kobe Bryant present for Hall of Fame induction
- John Kennedy calls out LeBron James in U.S. Capitol for recently deleted tweet
- Kyle Kuzma hilariously reveals that Jared Dudley could return for Lakers from injury this weekend
- Dennis Schroder makes strong statement about how close he is to returning to Lakers lineup
- Fan wins nearly $20K for predicting Talen Horton-Tucker’s monster night in Lakers win vs. Rockets
- LeBron James issues inspiring message as Lakers hang championship banner: ‘Time to defend it’
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia offers heartwarming gesture ahead of his Hall of Fame induction
-
- Updated: May 14, 2021
An exhibit honoring late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was recently leaked.
While at the Hall of Fame in Massachusetts, Bryant’s daughter Natalia wore the jacket her father would’ve worn to honor him.
Natalia Bryant put on the Hall of Fame jacket to honor her dad, Kobe 🙏
(via @Hoophall) pic.twitter.com/iIVbYxtRyR
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2021
The younger Bryant is 18 years old and had been the captain and star of the varsity volleyball team at Sage Hill High School. She also recently signed a contract to become a model for IMG Models Worldwide.
The elder Bryant died last January along with eight others in a tragic helicopter crash. During his 20-year NBA career, he helped lead the Lakers to five NBA championships, and he also helped lead Team USA to two Olympic gold medals.
The elder Bryant won’t be the only household name to get inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, as former superstars Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan will also get inducted.
A longtime rival and admirer, Garnett said that it will be “super emotional for everybody” to not have the elder Bryant at the ceremony.