Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant will all enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this week, and Bryant’s absence will surely impact everyone in attendance.

Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers legend tragically and shockingly passed away last year.

Garnett recently opened up about what Bryant’s absence will mean to him and everyone else involved.

Kevin Garnett on entering Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall on Saturday with Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan: "Not having Kob’ is going to affect everybody … Kobe not being there is going to be super emotional for everybody." pic.twitter.com/tAhvE2YJMk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 14, 2021

There is no doubt that tears will be flowing at the ceremony that will take place this weekend. After all, it was recently announced that Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, will be speaking on his behalf at the ceremony.

The fact that Kobe Bryant is entering the Hall of Fame comes as no shock. The fact that he will not be present at the award is likely still difficult for many family and friends to grapple with.

While every induction ceremony is a celebration of the game of basketball. This year’s edition is sure to be filled with quite a bit more emotion.