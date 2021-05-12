In April it was announced that Michael Jordan would be presenting Kobe Bryant during the upcoming Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Vanessa Bryant would speak in honor of her late husband.

Vanessa Bryant will speak in honor of Kobe Bryant during Kobe’s Naismith Hall of Fame @Hoophall induction on Saturday. Presenters accompany inductees as they deliver their speeches. Michael Jordan will join Vanessa Bryant on stage. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2021

Last year, it was announced that Kobe Bryant would be part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. It makes sense that Vanessa Bryant and Jordan will be the two on stage during Kobe Bryant’s induction given what the two meant in his life.

Throughout his career, Kobe Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 36.1 minutes per game. He won five NBA championships and was named an NBA All-Star 18 times.

Kobe Bryant sadly passed away in January of 2020. Since then, he has continued to be honored all over the world in many different ways.

Now, by being inducted into the Hall of Fame, his basketball legacy and achievements will forever be remembered.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held later this month.