Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan will present the late great Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant during the 2020 Hall of fame ceremony.

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant in the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame @Hoophall induction ceremony on May 15. Full list of inductees and presenters: pic.twitter.com/iD5r6EIxHF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2021

Bryant, who sadly passed away in January 2020, was announced he would be inducted into the fame last year.

It is very fitting that Jordan will present Bryant in the upcoming ceremony. Of course, both former guards are two of the greatest players in NBA history.

Furthermore, Bryant idolized Jordan in numerous ways. Many people around the league believe it will be difficult to see Bryant enshrined without him actually in attendance.

Over the course of his 20-year career, the Lakers icon posted 25.0 points, 5.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He collected five NBA championships and earned two Olympic gold medals as a member of the U.S. national team.

Jordan won six titles during his illustrious career in the NBA.