The late Kobe Bryant’s official induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday will also show off an exhibit of Bryant’s legendary career that was designed by his widow Vanessa.

The exhibit, entitled “Kobe: Basketball Life,” includes memorable photos of some of Kobe Bryant’s greatest moments, as well as jerseys and sneakers that the Lakers icon wore during his 20 seasons with the team.

Just a few months after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in January 2020, he was officially elected to the Hall of Fame. That accolade was a given, considering his memorable career in which he led the Lakers to five NBA titles.

However, the ceremony to induct Kobe Bryant that was scheduled for last August was postponed until this year because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kobe Bryant’s posthumous induction will be in some ways a sad occasion, but the exhibit clearly shows that his legacy will continue for future generations to absorb