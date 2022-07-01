Kevin Garnett rips apart Anthony Davis, then sends him stern challenge for 2022-23 season

On his recent show, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett offered tough love to Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis by saying that he’s not living up to his potential while offering to work with him.

"That shit killed me. He said he ain't touched the rock?! … He can be so much better than what he is. I don't know what's around him. I would love to be able to work with somebody like that." Kevin Garnett on Lakers' star Anthony Davis 👀pic.twitter.com/7wf5VABWG4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 1, 2022

Davis joined the Lakers in a blockbuster deal in 2019 and was part of the team during its championship run within the bubble in Orlando, Fla.

However, since that high point, the 29-year-old Davis has battled injuries in each of the past two seasons. His absence was a major reason why the Lakers made a quick playoff exit during the 2020-21 campaign and failed to even reach the postseason this past year.

In 2012, Davis was the top overall draft pick and lived up to that lofty status during his first seven seasons.

Yet, despite career averages of 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, Davis has failed to win the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

During Davis’ 10 seasons in the NBA, seven different players have won the MVP award, including his current teammate LeBron James. Davis has been the recipient of one MVP award during his time in the league, but that was for the 2017 All-Star Game, an exhibition contest.

Garnett has never been shy about directing his criticisms toward the Lakers. He’s criticized James and Davis for not playing in last year’s Summer Olympics and attacked the Lakers for their recent coaching search — before then reversing course.

There’s no indication that the Lakers have asked Garnett to work with Davis, nor has Davis apparently made any such request. Garnett could just be trying to light a fire under Davis to see how effective his stinging remarks are next season.