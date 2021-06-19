Kevin Garnett appears to call out LeBron James and Anthony Davis for skipping upcoming Olympics

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett appeared to call out Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in an Instagram story on Friday night.

Garnett appeared to take issue with the fact that the aforementioned stars would not be participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Summer Olympics were delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the event is taking place this summer.

Despite not getting commitments from James or Davis, the Team USA roster is shaping up quite nicely. Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Draymond Green are among the players who have committed to the team.

James and Davis are presumably frustrated with the way the 2020-21 NBA season unfolded for them. Both players dealt with injuries during the campaign, and the Lakers were ultimately eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

Seemingly, the stars’ focus is on the 2021-22 season rather than the Tokyo Olympics.