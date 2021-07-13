- Kevin Garnett recalls one of his favorite LeBron James memories
- Updated: July 13, 2021
NBA legend Kevin Garnett recently highlighted one of his favorite commercials, which happens to be from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James, 36, is also known for his myriad of acts on the green screen.
In fact, the four-time MVP is getting ready for the world to see his new hit, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” James has starred in multiple commercials; however, his work with “Space Jam” will be the largest of his career thus far.
While Garnett showed James some public love, he is infamously known for being one of the four-time champion’s rivals. Garnett has been critical of James.
Of course, the two champions have a fierce battle history. They’ve faced off against each other in the playoffs numerous time.
James and the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.