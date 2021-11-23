Kevin Garnett defends LeBron James’ toughness: ‘He’ll s–t talk back to you’

Throughout his career, NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett had many heated battles with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Garnett, who was known to be one of the biggest trash-talkers in the league during his career, defended James’ toughness on a recent podcast appearance.

“I wanted to see who was made of what,” said Garnett. “A lot of people don’t know that Bron James, he don’t say it loud, but he’ll s— talk back to you. Bron a real one.”

Garnett played against James a total of 60 times throughout his NBA career. James won 31 of those games while Garnett came out on top in 29 of those contests. Many of their intense showdowns came in the playoffs.

Although Garnett retired following the conclusion of the 2015-16 season, James is still one of the best players in the league today. The 36-year-old is averaging 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in what is his 19th season in the association.

During his time in the league, James has not really been known as a player to talk a lot of trash.

Still to this day I wonder what Lebron James said to Steph curry after this awesome block.. pic.twitter.com/RFkZkMnyRZ — What Klay Say?… (@Dream_Sportsfan) October 9, 2020

During the last couple of seasons, James has run into some injury problems. Some have even started to claim that he is injury-prone.

The Availability Of The King pic.twitter.com/qdtJBWW6AY — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) November 19, 2021

Garnett recently had some interesting comments regarding James, but it is clear that the 45-year-old has lots of respect for the four-time NBA champion.

James has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He has won four MVP awards, and he has also been named an All-Star 17 times. He is considered by many to be the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball.