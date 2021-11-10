Kevin Garnett says he views Michael Jordan as a ‘f—–g God’ but sees LeBron James as a ‘little homie’

People around the world constantly have heated debates regarding Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Jordan and James are arguably the two most talented players to ever play the game of basketball. That has led many to talk about which player they believe is better.

While talking to GQ‘s Michael Pina, NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett talked about the difference between Jordan and James.

“It’s a different level of respect,” Garnett said. “Michael Jordan I looked at as f—— God. And I thought he was my version of what basketball looked like. And with LeBron, it was more like the little homie. Here’s the little homie growing up, and man, little homie is getting better than everybody! God damn!”

Although it seems like Garnett thinks more of Jordan, he went on to praise James for being able to carry the league for such a long time.

“You’ve gotta have that in you to be able to have those shoulders to carry it,” said Garnett. “No man is perfect in this s—, and there ain’t no telltale book on how to do this s—. He’s done a great f——- job. I just felt like it was only right to give him that respect.”

It is clear that Garnett has lots of respect for both Jordan and James. Garnett and James played each other a total of 60 times in the NBA. James won 31 of those games.

James, a 17-time All-Star, is currently in his 19th season in the NBA. He’s looking to win the fifth NBA title of his career this season.