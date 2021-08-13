Kent Bazemore expresses strong excitement about Lakers roster for upcoming season

Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Kent Bazemore had a lot of good things to say about the team’s roster recently, mentioning some of the players that he’s extremely excited to work with.

“Russell Westbrook, LeBron [James], AD (Anthony Davis), Melo (Carmelo Anthony), Trevor Ariza,” Bazemore said. “Trevor Ariza is a guy I’m looking forward to learn a lot from being a wing defender. He’s made an outstanding career from being a 3-and-D guy, and I’m looking forward to kind of picking his brain.”

Bazemore went on to explain that he’s excited to be around Westbrook and James for other reasons.

“Being (around) Russ’ energy every day,” Bazemore said. “LeBron, you know how he can see the floor, I’ve always admired that about him. That guy has caused me a lot of mental and physical pain throughout my career. I’m looking forward to kind of being on the same side with him, and trying to get the job done.”

Bazemore spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. It was a rocky campaign for that team, but Bazemore had a decent individual year. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Bazemore’s 3-point shooting should provide the Lakers with a nice boost off the bench. He knocked down 40.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this past season, and he’s a career 35.6 percent shooter from deep.

The 32-year-old will certainly be able to learn different things from all of his new teammates. Bazemore previously spent time with the Lakers during the 2013-14 season.

The veteran has been around the block in the NBA. He is still searching for the first ring of his career, and he figures to have a good chance at getting it with Los Angeles.

The Lakers became the betting favorites to win the NBA title in the 2021-22 season after they made some key additions this offseason.