The Los Angeles Lakers could see a major change at guard this offseason if former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins’ prediction comes true.

Perkins recently broke down what he thinks the Lakers will do this offseason and said that he’s highly confident that All-Star point guard Chris Paul will end up in L.A.

“To be honest, I think the Lakers are going to lose [Rajon] Rondo,” he said. “I really do. I think the Lakers are going to land Chris Paul, I think Rondo is going to be with the [Los Angeles] Clippers and I think y’all gonna lose Playoff Rondo. I think that’s a guy that y’all are going to lose.”

Perkins then went a bit deeper on why he is so confident that Paul will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a superstar trio on the Lakers.

“We all know how great of friends LeBron James and Chris Paul are,” he said. “Chris Paul has been on-record this offseason saying that his destinations are the Lakers or with New York. And I think he’s going to be a Laker, I’m telling you. I can see it happening right now, with Chris possibly coming up with a buyout if they can’t come together and get a trade done. I’m like 85 percent sure Chris Paul will be a Laker next year.”

Paul would obviously be a massive acquisition for the Lakers. Considering the fact that they are currently defending champions, the Lakers would likely become even more favored to defend their title with Paul on the roster.

Last season, Paul averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. He’s accomplish nearly everything a player can accomplish in the NBA with the exception of winning a title.

If he ends up in L.A., his dream of winning an NBA title could certainly become a reality.