Kendrick Nunn initiates trash-talk, fires strong warning shot at Clippers big man for flexing win over Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn didn’t take kindly to a social media post from Los Angeles Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein that celebrated his team’s 119-115 win over the Lakers on Friday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaiah PJ Hartenstein (@ipjh55)





Nunn is in his first season with the Lakers, though he’s yet to take the court during the regular season because of a bone bruise in his knee. It’s clear that Nunn’s competitive juices were flowing after the jab from Hartenstein.

The rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers has grown more heated in recent years after decades in which the Lakers often thrived and the Clippers continually floundered.

The fact that the two teams currently share Staples Center, which becomes Crypto.com Arena on Christmas, adds another layer to the competitive instincts of the two teams.

In each of the past two seasons, the Clippers have been considered strong title contenders. However, they have not been able to win even one Western Conference championship. The Lakers, meanwhile, were able to win an NBA title during the 2019-20 campaign.

The loss to the Clippers dropped the Lakers’ season record to 12-12. It continues a frustrating start that began with hopes that the team would make a deep postseason run and eventually win another NBA title.

Exactly when Nunn will be able to play remains uncertain, though the Lakers are currently focusing on their next contest. That game will be at home on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.