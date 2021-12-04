- Kendrick Nunn initiates trash-talk, fires strong warning shot at Clippers big man for flexing win over Lakers
- LeBron James ‘angry’ with NBA’s health and safety protocols: ‘I thought it was handled very poorly’
- Report: Lakers announce their starting 5 for Friday’s matchup vs. Clippers
- Lakers release injury report for Friday’s contest vs. Clippers
- Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers are ‘on the verge of being irrelevant’
- Ted Cruz commends Enes Kanter Freedom mocking LeBron James for ‘bowing before the Chinese communist overlords’
- Report: LeBron James cleared to play Friday in Lakers game vs. Clippers
- Trevor Ariza’s latest step in returning from injury will get Lakers fans hyped
- Report: Frank Vogel plans to play only one of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan moving forward for Lakers
- Alleged reasoning behind LeBron James’ cryptic tweet and why he’s frustrated revealed
Kendrick Nunn initiates trash-talk, fires strong warning shot at Clippers big man for flexing win over Lakers
-
- Updated: December 4, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn didn’t take kindly to a social media post from Los Angeles Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein that celebrated his team’s 119-115 win over the Lakers on Friday night.
View this post on Instagram
Nunn is in his first season with the Lakers, though he’s yet to take the court during the regular season because of a bone bruise in his knee. It’s clear that Nunn’s competitive juices were flowing after the jab from Hartenstein.
The rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers has grown more heated in recent years after decades in which the Lakers often thrived and the Clippers continually floundered.
The fact that the two teams currently share Staples Center, which becomes Crypto.com Arena on Christmas, adds another layer to the competitive instincts of the two teams.
In each of the past two seasons, the Clippers have been considered strong title contenders. However, they have not been able to win even one Western Conference championship. The Lakers, meanwhile, were able to win an NBA title during the 2019-20 campaign.
The loss to the Clippers dropped the Lakers’ season record to 12-12. It continues a frustrating start that began with hopes that the team would make a deep postseason run and eventually win another NBA title.
Exactly when Nunn will be able to play remains uncertain, though the Lakers are currently focusing on their next contest. That game will be at home on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.