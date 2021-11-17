   Report: Staples Center to be renamed Crypto.com Arena starting on Christmas - Lakers Daily
Home / Team News / Report: Staples Center to be renamed Crypto.com Arena starting on Christmas

Report: Staples Center to be renamed Crypto.com Arena starting on Christmas

Crypto.com Arena

A big change is coming to Staples Center, the longtime home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Starting on Christmas Day, it will be renamed to Crypto.com Arena as part of a new naming rights deal with the cryptocurrency website.

The stadium opened in 1999 and started hosting Lakers and Clippers home games that fall.

In its first season in business, Staples Center saw the Lakers win the NBA championship, which was their first world title in a dozen years. The Purple and Gold would win two more championships in the next two seasons.

Staples Center has also been the home for many other events, such as concerts, and it has been the lynchpin behind revitalizing downtown Los Angeles and making it a hot destination.

Christmas Day was already going to be a big day on the Lakers’ calendar, as they will face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets that afternoon.