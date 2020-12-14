Los Angeles Lakers sophomore Talen Horton-Tucker was the story of the team’s two preseason wins against the Los Angeles Clippers over the last few days.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard asked Lakers veteran Wesley Matthews about Horton-Tucker’s age after the first preseason showdown.

“To recap: One of these people was a two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player,” Oram wrote. “The other was a teenager until three weeks ago. “’What’s this, Talen is 19?’ “That question, posed by Leonard to Wesley Matthews on Friday night, according to Matthews, still held up two nights later — even if Horton-Tucker has actually been 20 since Nov. 25.”

Horton-Tucker shined in the Lakers’ victories over the Clippers on Friday and Sunday.

The Lakers were without the services of All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in both matches.

On Sunday, Horton-Tucker took the superstar seat for the Lakers. He competitively disbanded the Clippers’ Leonard and Paul George on a couple plays.

The youngster finished Sunday’s game with a monster 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. He led both teams in scoring in both preseason contests.

The breakout performance earned a noteworthy review from James.

Surely, many other NBA players will be looking to learn more about Horton-Tucker.