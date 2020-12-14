- Video: Talen Horton-Tucker rips Kawhi Leonard, proceeds to drain 3 in Paul George’s face
- Frank Vogel hints as to when LeBron James and Anthony Davis will return for Lakers
- Report: Lakers’ new starting 5 announced for tonight’s matchup vs. Clippers
- Report: LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ statuses updated for tonight’s game vs. Clippers
- Bronny James shares which NBA rookie he’s ‘tuned’ into as new season unravels
- Former teammate reveals how LeBron reacted when he told him Michael Jordan was better to his face
- Report: Lakers guard Alex Caruso dealing with new injury
- LeBron James sends warning about how good Talen Horton-Tucker is going to be
- Report: Clippers wanted to do sign-and-trade with Montrezl Harrell but Lakers swooped in
- Report: Lakers starters announced for tonight’s preseason matchup vs. Clippers
Video: Talen Horton-Tucker rips Kawhi Leonard, proceeds to drain 3 in Paul George’s face
-
- Updated: December 14, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker is a hot prospect, and he’s showing why in the team’s second preseason game.
First he stole the ball from Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, then at the other end, he hit a 3-pointer in the face of Paul George.
THT rips Kawhi, then drains a 3 in Pandemic P’s grill pic.twitter.com/Qxrk3IBKBw
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 14, 2020
Horton-Tucker is a very intriguing prospect. He has the unique ability to break defenders off the dribble, get into the paint and get layup attempts consistently.
He also has plenty of defensive potential, as he stands at 6-foot-4 but has a 7-foot-1 wingspan.
Horton-Tucker also looked impressive in the Lakers’ first preseason game on Friday with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out once again tonight, which has opened up a starting spot and plenty of playing time for Horton-Tucker.