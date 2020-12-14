Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker is a hot prospect, and he’s showing why in the team’s second preseason game.

First he stole the ball from Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, then at the other end, he hit a 3-pointer in the face of Paul George.

THT rips Kawhi, then drains a 3 in Pandemic P’s grill pic.twitter.com/Qxrk3IBKBw — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 14, 2020

Horton-Tucker is a very intriguing prospect. He has the unique ability to break defenders off the dribble, get into the paint and get layup attempts consistently.

He also has plenty of defensive potential, as he stands at 6-foot-4 but has a 7-foot-1 wingspan.

Horton-Tucker also looked impressive in the Lakers’ first preseason game on Friday with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out once again tonight, which has opened up a starting spot and plenty of playing time for Horton-Tucker.