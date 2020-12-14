The Los Angeles Lakers will again be shorthanded when they face the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in their second preseason game.

The Lakers’ two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will not be in action.

The Lakers will not play LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their second preseason game against the Clippers today, a source tells ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 13, 2020

Both heavy hitters also missed Friday’s preseason opener, as did Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Marc Gasol and Markieff Morris.

As was the case on Friday, the absences of James and Davis will create more playing time, shots and opportunities for other members of the team.

Second-year man Talen Horton-Tucker, in particular, made the most of his opportunity, as he started and led the team in scoring.

After tonight, the Lakers will play two more preseason games, both on the road against the Phoenix Suns. The Purple and Gold will then return home to start the regular season on Dec. 22 against the Clippers.