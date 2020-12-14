   Report: LeBron James' and Anthony Davis' statuses updated for tonight's game vs. Clippers - Lakers Daily
Home / Game News / Report: LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ statuses updated for tonight’s game vs. Clippers

Report: LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ statuses updated for tonight’s game vs. Clippers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will again be shorthanded when they face the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in their second preseason game.

The Lakers’ two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will not be in action.

Both heavy hitters also missed Friday’s preseason opener, as did Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Marc Gasol and Markieff Morris.

As was the case on Friday, the absences of James and Davis will create more playing time, shots and opportunities for other members of the team.

Second-year man Talen Horton-Tucker, in particular, made the most of his opportunity, as he started and led the team in scoring.

After tonight, the Lakers will play two more preseason games, both on the road against the Phoenix Suns. The Purple and Gold will then return home to start the regular season on Dec. 22 against the Clippers.