Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers will begin their quest for back-to-back NBA championships by taking the court for their preseason opener.

The starting lineup for the Purple and Gold against the Los Angeles Clippers will include some glaring omissions.

LeBron, AD, Marc Gasol, Keef and KCP will not play tonight. Schröder, Wes Matthews, THT, Kuz and Trezz will start. — Preseason Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 12, 2020

As expected, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will not play tonight. It will open up opportunities for other players to prove their worth to the team.

In particular, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma and newcomer Dennis Schroder will be able to show their stuff to Frank Vogel and the rest of the coaching staff.

This is the first of four preseason games for the Lakers. They will face the Clippers again on Sunday, then play two games on the road against the Phoenix Suns next week.

The regular season opener will be on Dec. 22, also against the Clippers.