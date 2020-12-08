According to Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are “unlikely” to suit up in the team’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Frank Vogel says the decision has not yet been made if LeBron and AD will play Friday against the Clippers in the preseason opener, but acknowledges it’s “unlikely.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 8, 2020

With the shortest offseason in NBA history, it’s not surprising to see the team’s two best players getting a bit of an extended break before taking the hardwood.

Davis recently signed a massive five-year, $190 million max extension with the Lakers, while James agreed to a two-year, $85 million deal with the team.

The two superstars spearheaded the Lakers’ run to an NBA championship last season. James averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game during the playoffs and took home Finals MVP honors against the Miami Heat.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. PST on Dec. 11.