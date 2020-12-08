- Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis unlikely to play in preseason opener vs. Clippers
- Lakers superstar LeBron James opens up on potentially playing alongside Bronny after contract ends
- LeBron James claims he’s earned ‘2 hardest’ championships in NBA history
- Avery Bradley opens up about ‘really hard’ decision to bypass title run with Lakers
- Danny Green pens poignant farewell to Lakers and city of Los Angeles
- LeBron James destroys Clippers for ‘talking s–t’ all year only to blow 3-1 lead
- Anthony Davis and Lakers teammates raving about additions of Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell
- Frank Vogel says he’s coaching Talen Horton-Tucker ‘harder than the rest of the players on the team’
- Report: LeBron James and Dennis Schroder sharing the floor is a ‘huge part’ of the plan for the Lakers
- LeBron James’ hilarious 2-word response when informed NBA season would return on Dec. 22
Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis unlikely to play in preseason opener vs. Clippers
-
- Updated: December 8, 2020
According to Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are “unlikely” to suit up in the team’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Frank Vogel says the decision has not yet been made if LeBron and AD will play Friday against the Clippers in the preseason opener, but acknowledges it’s “unlikely.”
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 8, 2020
With the shortest offseason in NBA history, it’s not surprising to see the team’s two best players getting a bit of an extended break before taking the hardwood.
Davis recently signed a massive five-year, $190 million max extension with the Lakers, while James agreed to a two-year, $85 million deal with the team.
The two superstars spearheaded the Lakers’ run to an NBA championship last season. James averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game during the playoffs and took home Finals MVP honors against the Miami Heat.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. PST on Dec. 11.