Report: Lakers to hold workouts with a handful of draft prospects

It’s going to be an important summer for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have lots of work to do if they want to contend for a title next season.

L.A.’s roster certainly needs some work, as it did not get the job done in the 2021-22 NBA season. One opportunity for the Lakers to improve their roster will come in June when the 2022 NBA Draft rolls around.

Unfortunately, the Lakers currently don’t have a pick in the upcoming draft. However, it’s possible that the team will trade into it.

It remains to be seen if that’ll happen, but the organization appears to be doing some homework regardless. According to a report, the Lakers are holding workouts with a handful of prospects on Tuesday.

Lakers holding predraft workouts Tuesday with following:

DeVante’ Jones – Michigan

Jeriah Horne – Tulsa

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington

Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco

Jordan Usher – Georgia Tech

Grant Golden – Richmond — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) May 9, 2022

DeVante’ Jones, a guard, is perhaps the most notable player working out for the Lakers on Tuesday. Although he’s already 24 years old, he displayed some exciting potential during his collegiate career.

Jones played three seasons for Coastal Carolina University before spending his final collegiate season at the University of Michigan.

During his time at Coastal Carolina, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on pretty efficient shooting. At Michigan, Jones saw his usage percentage decrease slightly, which caused his averages to dip. He went for 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

It’ll be interesting to see if any of the players working out for the Lakers on Tuesday end up leaving strong impressions on the organization. There’s no doubt that L.A. would love to add some youth to its roster.