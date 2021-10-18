Video goes viral of Avery Bradley saying, ‘Nah I’m good’ when asked to come back to Lakers

Avery Bradley, a key member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship team, has just returned to the Purple and Gold off waivers.

A video has surfaced of Bradley, apparently during the preseason, being asked to come to the Lakers and showing no interest in doing so.

Bradley played the 2019-20 regular season with the Lakers and was a key piece thanks to his defense and solid 3-point shooting.

After the campaign was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he opted out of the resumption of the season in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble.

Bradley spent last season with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets before signing on with the Warriors prior to training camp.

Although the Lakers look to have a very strong roster this season, some are concerned about all the new players they have and the potential lack of reliable defenders.

If Bradley gets any real playing time, he could help alleviate both concerns.