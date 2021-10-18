- Video goes viral of Avery Bradley saying, ‘Nah I’m good’ when asked to come back to Lakers
- Report: Lakers claim Avery Bradley off waivers
- LeBron James gives major update on high ankle sprain that hampered him for most of 2020-21 season
- Draymond Green says LeBron James is only player who can ‘talk s–t’ about basketball to him in entire NBA
- Report: Lakers sign talented rookie big man to 2-way contract
- DeMar DeRozan admits he’d be ‘lying’ if he didn’t say he wanted to sign with Lakers
- Report: Lakers coaches have discussed possibility of Talen Horton-Tucker starting this season
- Vanessa Bryant reveals emotional ‘Kobeism’ she gave Candace Parker before WNBA championship game
- Laura Ingraham shows support for LeBron James’ vaccine comments after telling him to ‘shut up and dribble’ in 2018
- Report: County of Los Angeles trying to force Vanessa Bryant to submit psychiatric examinations to prove emotional distress
Video goes viral of Avery Bradley saying, ‘Nah I’m good’ when asked to come back to Lakers
-
- Updated: October 18, 2021
Avery Bradley, a key member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship team, has just returned to the Purple and Gold off waivers.
A video has surfaced of Bradley, apparently during the preseason, being asked to come to the Lakers and showing no interest in doing so.
This didn’t age well 😅
(h/t @wuhct) pic.twitter.com/IdwUV03ccv
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 18, 2021
Bradley played the 2019-20 regular season with the Lakers and was a key piece thanks to his defense and solid 3-point shooting.
After the campaign was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he opted out of the resumption of the season in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble.
Bradley spent last season with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets before signing on with the Warriors prior to training camp.
Although the Lakers look to have a very strong roster this season, some are concerned about all the new players they have and the potential lack of reliable defenders.
If Bradley gets any real playing time, he could help alleviate both concerns.