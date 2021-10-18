- Report: Lakers claim Avery Bradley off waivers
- Updated: October 18, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly claimed guard Avery Bradley off of waivers.
Bradley, who signed with the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, was a part of the 2019-20 Lakers team that won the NBA title.
The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2021
Last season, Bradley spent time with the Miami Heat before he was traded to the Houston Rockets.
Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 27 games in the 2020-21 season.
The Lakers could use Bradley to improve their wing defense and depth after Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker both suffered injuries in the preseason.
Bradley, 30, could find an immediate role on the Lakers once he gets acclimated to the new roster.