JaVale McGee Warns Rest of League About Lakers’ Added Chemistry That Will Show During Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers are locked in at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are preparing for a deep playoff run in the NBA’s bubble.

Lakers center JaVale McGee recently sent out a warning to the rest of the league when he said that the Lakers’ improved chemistry will be impactful this postseason.

JaVale McGee on the Lakers' chemistry: "I feel like the team chemistry has only elevated because we're forced to hang out together every day… It's definitely going to show on the court during the playoffs." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 15, 2020

The Lakers went just 3-5 in the final eight games of the regular season, but they did pick up key wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. All three of those teams have advanced to the playoffs in the Western Conference.

While superstar LeBron James hinted that there have been some off-court issues plaguing the Lakers, it seems that those issues may be behind them.

The Lakers face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs following Saturday’s play-in game between the Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Forward Kyle Kuzma stated that he is not worried about facing the Blazers in the first round even though they have been hot in the NBA’s bubble. After Saturday’s game, the Blazers are 7-2 in meaningful games inside the bubble.

As for McGee, he has been a solid piece all season for Los Angeles, averaging 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

The Lakers will rely on McGee and teammate Dwight Howard to continue to give them good minutes at the center position this postseason.