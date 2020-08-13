Kyle Kuzma Gives Ridiculously Confident Statement When Asked About Potential Matchup vs. Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is excited for his first playoff appearance, even though it may come against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night behind a monster 61-point performance from superstar Damian Lillard.

Kuz says Portland is doing well, and said Dame may be his bubble MVP, but he's not worried about facing them. "No, it's not a worse-case scenario. Any time you can get tested early in the playoffs helps you out in the later rounds… We're war ready. We're ready to play anybody" — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 12, 2020

Portland has an inside track to get either the No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, which would put it in the play-in tournament to make the postseason.

While Portland would certainly be a tough test for the Lakers, it doesn’t seem to bother Kuzma.

The Blazers made the Western Conference Finals last season and have added forward Carmelo Anthony to the mix this year.

However, the Lakers are well-equipped to beat them with the likes of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kuzma himself had an iconic bubble performance on Monday, knocking down a clutch game-winner to beat the Denver Nuggets.

The 25-year-old will get his first taste of playoff basketball as the Lakers have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Kuzma is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season.