- LeBron James’ Blunt Reaction to Donald Trump Pledging Not to Watch NBA Games This Season
- LeBron James Reveals Troubling Information, Says There Are Off-Court Issues Potentially Affecting Lakers
- Kyle Kuzma Clowns Republican Politician Kelly Loeffler for Opposing Black Lives Matter Movement
- Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel Offers Optimistic Update on Rajon Rondo
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Restart Online and on TV
- Allen Iverson Passionately Chimes in on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate
- Lakers Superstar LeBron James Salutes Devin Booker With Emphatic Shout-Out After His Incredible Buzzer-Beater
- LeBron James Admits He’s Struggling to Adapt to NBA Bubble: ‘I Miss the Hell Out of My Family’
- 5 Key Reasons Anthony Davis Is the Most Important Piece to the Lakers’ Championship Quest This Season
- LeBron James Sends Defiant Message to Haters After Lakers Clinch No. 1 Seed
LeBron James Reveals Troubling Information, Says There Are Off-Court Issues Potentially Affecting Lakers
-
- Updated: August 6, 2020
On Wednesday, the Lakers had one of their worst team performances of the season as they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-86.
L.A. had a startling inability to hit open shots and looked unusually out of sync. After the game, LeBron James hinted that it may be more than just the players getting back into rhythm after over four months of no basketball.
LeBron James says there’s some things off the floor that he can’t control that’s possibly affecting the team. He wouldn’t reveal what that was during his interview.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) August 6, 2020
All season long, the Lakers had been one of the NBA’s better offensive teams. For much of the campaign, they had been in the top five in offensive rating and top three in fast-break points.
But since the 2019-20 season resumed in Orlando, Fla., the Lakers’ offense has looked broken. They shot less than 40 percent in both of their first two games while putting forth unusually low point totals by their standards.
By shooting just 35.2 percent from the field and 13.5 percent from downtown against the Thunder, there are suddenly real concerns about L.A.’s ability to manufacture enough points to beat quality teams.
Although the team has the top seed in the Western Conference all sewn up, if it continues to play the way it has offensively, an early postseason exit may not be out of the question.