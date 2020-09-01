Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley revealed what LeBron James said during the meeting following the Milwaukee Bucks boycott of their game against the Orlando Magic last week.

The Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Magic following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

James, his Lakers teammates and the Los Angeles Clippers had reportedly decided not to continue the season during the meeting, but Dudley clarified James’ comments.

“LeBron was like ‘Hey, I’m with the masses. I’m here. I’m good. Don’t worry about me,’” Dudley said. “Because everyone looks towards him. ‘It’s not me vs. everyone else’ — that’s one thing he said. ‘I’m with what everyone’s willing to do, but let’s have a plan. What is it? If we’re gonna give up something, what is it we’re giving up, and why?’”

Obviously, the NBA season has resumed. However, it wasn’t without a lot of thought.

The 16-time All-Star reportedly led a group of players who reached out to former president Barack Obama for advice.

The NBA’s boycott after the shooting of Blake not only sent a message across the sports world but also the entire country as well.

The Lakers will await the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.