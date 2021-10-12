Rajon Rondo’s surprising thoughts on Russell Westbrook’s personality

In his return to the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran guard Rajon Rondo has quickly bonded with Russell Westbrook and offered high praise for the latter’s sense of humor.

Rajon Rondo on Russell Westbrook: "He's a funny guy. We have a lot of things in common." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 12, 2021

The 35-year-old Rondo has bounced around the NBA since the start of the 2014-15 season, which would seemingly point to his ability to connect with new teammates as a potential problem.

Yet, Westbrook’s ability to inject humor into what will be a high-pressure situation all season for the Lakers has clearly caught the attention of Rondo.

The fact that the two veterans also have similar things in common bodes well for the Lakers’ chemistry for this season.

Westbrook is playing for his fourth team in as many seasons, which may serve as one of the reasons why he and Rondo have already forged such a bond.

The true test of their relationship will come in the season ahead, which officially gets started for the Lakers on Oct. 19 against the Golden State Warriors.