LeBron James offers strong statement after Lakers drop 4th game in a row
- Updated: February 25, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night when they were blown out by the Utah Jazz.
The 25-point loss was a low point for the Lakers this season, but superstar LeBron James thinks the team will “bounce back.”
LeBron said this has been a tough stretch for LAL through team fatigue mixing with the absence of AD and Schroder, but emphasized that a "bounce back" is coming, and said this will ultimately “benefit our team tremendously.”
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 25, 2021
The Lakers aren’t in trouble in the standings, as they are still 22-11 on the season.
However, the Lakers’ recent struggles have come without Anthony Davis, and the star big man could be out for an extended period of time.
Still, when James issues a warning, the rest of the league should take it seriously.
The four-time NBA champion is looking to get back to the NBA Finals after leading the Lakers to a title last season.
This year, James is averaging 25.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
As crazy as it may sound, the superstar may have to do more for the Lakers with Davis sidelined.
The Lakers currently are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.