- Paul George’s honest comments on being at Lakers’ ring ceremony on opening night
- LeBron James’ MVP odds take another big dip before start of 2020-21 NBA season
- Former Lakers guard declares NBA is LaMelo Ball’s league now
- Report: Councilwoman Dahli Myers indicted after using taxpayer money to ‘stalk’ Magic Johnson and Richard Seymour
- Anthony Davis shocks fans with ‘disgusting’ act during Lakers preseason game
- Report: Knicks center fires Rich Paul and Klutch Sports as his agent
- NBA scout strongly indicates Talen Horton-Tucker could win Most Improved Player award
- Vanessa Bryant accuses mother of attempted extortion in ‘hurtful’ $5 million lawsuit
- Ice Cube’s son savagely clowns Clippers for having to watch Lakers’ championship ring ceremony
- Natalia and Vanessa Bryant pen beautiful messages honoring Kobe’s jersey retirement with Lakers
Paul George’s honest comments on being at Lakers’ ring ceremony on opening night
-
- Updated: December 20, 2020
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Paul George undoubtedly expected to win a title when he joined the team last year, but now will be forced to watch the Los Angeles Lakers receive that prized jewelry instead.
That’s because the Clippers open up their 2020-21 season on Tuesday night at Staples Center as the road team. Despite this situation, George is looking to use the event as motivation for the upcoming campaign.
Paul George on if Clips will be motivated seeing Lakers get rings: "Dec. 22 won't be the test of finding who we are, where we're at…It'll be a great ceremony for them…but [it's] the start of the marathon…we had enough motivation if we [play] someone else or the Lakers"
— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 20, 2020
The Lakers finished the interrupted 2019-20 season with the top record in the Western Conference, but since no team enjoyed home-court advantage, the Clippers were fully expecting to play for a title.
After struggling in six games to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round, the Clippers were seemingly on track to contend for a conference title as well as a league championship.
That’s because the Clippers held a 3-1 advantage in a semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets before suffering a meltdown that sent them home two rounds short of their goal.
George’s postseason performance was especially under fire and the Clippers’ head coach, Doc Rivers, ended up getting fired as a result of the collapse.
Of course, LeBron James has always had an insatiable thirst for championships and will again be joined by Anthony Davis by his side. George’s motivation may be high, but dethroning a championship Lakers team will again be a stiff challenge.