Video: LeBron James hits cold-blooded 3-pointer to force overtime vs. Thunder
- Updated: February 11, 2021
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves engaged in another grind-it-out affair with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, LeBron James hit a 3-pointer to force overtime.
ICE. COLD. JAMES. pic.twitter.com/S9J7RW7uwg
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 11, 2021
The Lakers have struggled all night to hit from downtown, which is something that has been a relative strength of theirs for most of the season thus far.
The Lakers fell behind early by a big margin, but they gradually pecked away at the Thunder’s lead and even briefly took a slim advantage in the fourth period.
Superstar big man Anthony Davis is missing his second straight contest due to Achilles tendonosis.
On Monday, the same two teams played each other to a standstill until the Lakers took over in overtime and won.
L.A. is looking to extend a five-game winning streak and come one step closer to regaining the best record in the NBA.