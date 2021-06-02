- Charles Barkley roasts Anthony Davis for constantly missing Lakers games due to injuries
- Updated: June 2, 2021
After Anthony Davis was unable to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 5 blowout loss on Tuesday, TNT’s Charles Barkley gave a scathing critique of his inability to stay healthy this season.
Chuck is ruthless. 💀
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 2, 2021
“They can’t win this series without ‘Street Clothes,’” said Barkley of the Lakers annd Davis.
“You’re gonna explain that?” asked colleague Ernie Johnson.
“I call him Anthony ‘Street Clothes’ Davis ‘cause he’s always in street clothes,” Barkley replied.
Davis has had an injury-riddled campaign this year. He missed several weeks in the regular season with a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis.
Once he returned late in the regular season, he started to regain his peak form. He had dominant performances in the Lakers’ two wins against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in Game 3, then sustained a groin strain in Game 4 and was forced to miss the second half of that contest.
Davis has a history of getting injured, but most of his prior injuries have been rather minor. Last season, he played 62 of the 71 total regular season contests en route to helping lead the Lakers to the NBA title.
Needless to say, his availability in Game 6 will be absolutely vital to the Lakers’ chances of overcoming their 3-2 series deficit against Phoenix.