The Los Angeles Lakers will again be without their full roster tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis will sit out of the contest with Achilles tendonosis.

The Lakers say Anthony Davis will sit a second straight game with right Achilles tendonosis. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 11, 2021

The former University of Kentucky standout also didn’t play on Monday night due to the same condition.

Davis has gotten off to a slow start offensively, and according to head coach Frank Vogel, it’s because he has been dealing with an assortment of ailments.

However, starting on the Lakers’ seven-game road trip a couple of weeks ago, Davis started to step it up in the scoring department.

L.A. is currently 19-6, placing them just behind the red-hot Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA.

It will have a couple of marquee statement games coming up soon. It will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets before hosting the Brooklyn Nets next week.