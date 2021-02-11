- Lakers news: Anthony Davis to miss 2nd straight game vs. Thunder with latest injury
- LeBron James’ jealous reaction to watching drunk Tom Brady during Super Bowl parade
- Here’s how you can purchase a share for $8 of autographed No. 8 portion of Kobe Bryant’s last game
- LeBron James leads all NBA players as 100 media members vote on MVP so far this season
- Report: Lakers release injury updates on Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso for Wednesday’s game vs. Thunder
- Ray Allen reveals why he and Kobe Bryant ‘never’ trash-talked each other
- Report: Pilot that crashed Kobe Bryant’s helicopter violated flight standards by flying through clouds
- LeBron James’ humble response when asked how much longer he’ll play in the NBA
- Jared Dudley says Anthony Davis has become a lot more ‘vocal’ and ‘demanding’ of his teammates
- Report: Lakers make official ruling on Anthony Davis for Monday’s game vs. Thunder
Lakers news: Anthony Davis to miss 2nd straight game vs. Thunder with latest injury
-
- Updated: February 11, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will again be without their full roster tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Superstar big man Anthony Davis will sit out of the contest with Achilles tendonosis.
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will sit a second straight game with right Achilles tendonosis.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 11, 2021
The former University of Kentucky standout also didn’t play on Monday night due to the same condition.
Davis has gotten off to a slow start offensively, and according to head coach Frank Vogel, it’s because he has been dealing with an assortment of ailments.
However, starting on the Lakers’ seven-game road trip a couple of weeks ago, Davis started to step it up in the scoring department.
L.A. is currently 19-6, placing them just behind the red-hot Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA.
It will have a couple of marquee statement games coming up soon. It will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets before hosting the Brooklyn Nets next week.