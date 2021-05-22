- Jamal Murray appears to gloat that LeBron James would miss 10 days for violating protocols in since-deleted tweet
Jamal Murray appears to gloat that LeBron James would miss 10 days for violating protocols in since-deleted tweet
- Updated: May 22, 2021
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray prematurely offered his opinion on LeBron James’ violation of NBA health and safety protocols before deleting the social media comment.
James was cited by the NBA for recently getting together with rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan as part of a promotional event for a tequila in which James has a financial connection.
The NBA subsequently found that the protocol violation was not serious enough to warrant keeping James off the court.
James will be allowed to play for the Lakers as they face the Phoenix Suns in a tough Western Conference quarterfinals matchup. The series will likely be a major battle even with James on the court.
In contrast to James, Murray will unavailable for the Nuggets for this year’s playoffs after tearing his ACL last month. The expectation is that he’ll also miss much of next season, a devastating loss for the Nuggets.
It seems unlikely that James saw Murray’s now-deleted comment, but with a tough playoff road ahead, James is likely not so focused on social media activity anyways.