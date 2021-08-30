Jake Paul issues emphatic reaction to finding out that LeBron James tweeted about his fight

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Twitter on Sunday night to tweet about the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

After the fight concluded, Paul reacted to James’ tweet.

wtf is life lol https://t.co/uExhjX7ABM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Paul and James were both born in Ohio. It seems like James’ tweet meant a lot to Paul. After all, it’s a big deal to get noticed by one of the greatest players in NBA history.

In addition to getting noticed by James, Paul won his fight against Woodley.

As for James, his focus is starting to shift to the 2021-22 NBA season. He has no shortage of motivation for the upcoming campaign, and he’s looking to guide the Lakers to another NBA title.

In the 2020-21 season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Health was an issue for the superstar at certain points. He’s hoping that those concerns will subside for the upcoming season.

At 36 years old, James is still one of the best players in the business.