LeBron’s live reaction during Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a fan of all sports, not just basketball, and he tweeted a funny response during the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight.

CLEVELAND IS JUMPING!! Should have flew back to the crib. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2021

James has had a pretty busy offseason. His long-awaited movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released in theaters earlier this season and got pretty strong reviews.

The Akron, Ohio native also got work done in the business arena. He has been in talks to sell equity in SpringHill Company, a production company that he has owned a large stake in.

But the biggest development in James’ life has to do with his main career. The Lakers shocked the NBA several weeks ago by trading for superstar guard Russell Westbrook, making them legit championship contenders again.

The addition of role players such as Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore and James’ close friend Carmelo Anthony will also strengthen the team’s chances of winning its 18th NBA title this season.