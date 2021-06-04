Jae Crowder dedicates entire post to roast LeBron James after Suns eliminate Lakers

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers from the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night after winning Game 6 in Staples Center.

On Friday, Suns forward Jae Crowder took a shot at Lakers superstar LeBron James with a post on Instagram.

The first picture of the post is one of Crowder copying James’ salsa dance.

The post also includes a picture of Crowder staring directly at James during one of the games in the first-round series.

As for the caption that Crowder used, it makes fun of something that James tweeted in early May.

It’s all fun and games until the 🐰 got the gun! 😡😤😡😤👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 7, 2021

Crowder had been on the receiving end of a flagrant foul from Lakers star Anthony Davis in Game 2, and James and Crowder had previously gotten into it during the second half of Game 3 of the series, leading tension to be present whenever they matched up.

James and Crowder were previously teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season. Crowder was not the best fit in Cleveland and wound up being traded in February of 2018 to the Utah Jazz.

It is unknown if there is actually bad blood between the two or if this is just some teasing coming from Crowder’s end.

Phoenix now moves on to face the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs with the series scheduled to start on Monday night.

As for the Lakers, they’ll get a head start to the offseason and hope to get healthy while upgrading the roster for a run at a championship next season.