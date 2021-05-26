Video: Anthony Davis picks up flagrant foul after kicking Jae Crowder directly in groin

Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns got off to an explosive start.

Almost instantly, Anthony Davis was called for a flagrant foul for kicking Jae Crowder in a very sensitive area while attempting a jump shot.

Davis had a very poor outing in Game 1, scoring just 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field.

It came in contrast to last season, when the former New Orleans Pelican was dominant throughout the regular season and in the playoffs en route to the NBA title.

Game 2 is an opportunity game for Los Angeles. If it wins, it will steal home-court advantage from the Suns and possess the momentum heading into Game 3 in Southern California.