Video: LeBron James gets into it with Jae Crowder, proceeds to clown him afterward

After struggling offensively in the first half of Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, the Lakers broke things open in the second half and enjoyed it.

At one point, LeBron James schooled Jae Crowder by driving past him for a reverse layup, then mocked him afterward.

Lakers bench was loving this Bron reverse on Crowder 😂 pic.twitter.com/oBqf69UDUh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2021

James looked limited in Game 1 due to his sprained right ankle, but he has gradually looked better and better.

After refusing to attack the basket in Game 2, he started to do so effectively on Thursday, helping L.A. build a double-digit lead in the second half.

James was aided by Anthony Davis, who put together another beastly game despite tweaking his left knee in the second quarter.

A Lakers win would be huge, as it would give them a prime opportunity to go up 3-1 in the series with a win in Game 4 on Sunday.