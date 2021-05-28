- Video: LeBron James gets into it with Jae Crowder, proceeds to clown him afterward
- Lakers provide injury update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Video: LeBron James drops Mikal Bridges, throws down monster baseline dunk
- Report: Starting lineups announced for critical Lakers-Suns Game 3
- Idaho deputy who posted viral TikTok video mocking LeBron James fired from his job
- Jae Crowder likes a tweet calling Anthony Davis’ ring fake
- Report: Suns make huge decision on Chris Paul’s status for Game 3 vs. Lakers
- Anonymous executive believes LeBron James getting preferential treatment with NBA’s COVID-19 protocols
- Ric Bucher argues that Anthony Davis should be suspended for Game 3 after hitting Jae Crowder in groin
- LeBron James dubs Andre Drummond with hilarious new nickname after big Game 2
Video: LeBron James gets into it with Jae Crowder, proceeds to clown him afterward
-
- Updated: May 27, 2021
After struggling offensively in the first half of Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, the Lakers broke things open in the second half and enjoyed it.
At one point, LeBron James schooled Jae Crowder by driving past him for a reverse layup, then mocked him afterward.
Lakers bench was loving this Bron reverse on Crowder 😂 pic.twitter.com/oBqf69UDUh
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2021
James looked limited in Game 1 due to his sprained right ankle, but he has gradually looked better and better.
After refusing to attack the basket in Game 2, he started to do so effectively on Thursday, helping L.A. build a double-digit lead in the second half.
James was aided by Anthony Davis, who put together another beastly game despite tweaking his left knee in the second quarter.
A Lakers win would be huge, as it would give them a prime opportunity to go up 3-1 in the series with a win in Game 4 on Sunday.