- J.R. Smith Sends Message of Appreciation After Finalizing Deal With Lakers
- Report: Lakers Finalizing Deal to Sign J.R. Smith for Rest of 2019-20 NBA Season
- Angered Kyle Kuzma Goes After Fox News Anchor for Falsifying Protests
- Doctor Explains Part of NBA Bubble That Will Be ‘Really Hard’ for Lakers’ LeBron James
- LeBron James Wrote Special Message on Sneakers in Lakers Game Before Kobe Bryant Passed Away
- Video: Lakers Guard Addresses Concerns With NBA Restart, Says Players May Get ‘Claustrophobic or Homesick’
- Here Are the 5 Best Available Free Agents the Lakers Could Sign With Avery Bradley Opting Out
- LeBron James’ Latest Social Media Activity Shows That J.R. Smith Could Be Coming to Lakers
- Report: Lakers Have Not Been Able to Get a Hold of Avery Bradley This Past Week
- Report: Dwight Howard Likely to Join Lakers in Orlando When Season Resumes
J.R. Smith Sends Message of Appreciation After Finalizing Deal With Lakers
-
- Updated: June 29, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers NBA champion J.R. Smith is set to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
The journeyman broke his silence on the move by thanking veteran Jamal Crawford, who congratulated him for signing with the Lakers.
Thanks bro! 🏁🏁🏁🏁 https://t.co/6bTeUbqqYY
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) June 29, 2020
Numerous signs pointed to Smith landing in Los Angeles following Avery Bradley’s decision to sit out the Orlando restart.
The 34-year-old Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 regular season. The sharpshooter last competed for the Cavs, though the relationship between both parties ended in an ugly split.
Still, the Lakers saw Smith as a prime candidate to join the squad. After all, he has significant experience with superstar LeBron James.
The duo played together in four consecutive NBA Finals and captured a title together in 2016 with the Cavs.
Smith has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
As for Crawford, he is one of the best available free agents. The guard last played for the Phoenix Suns during the 2018-19 season.