J.R. Smith Sends Message of Appreciation After Finalizing Deal With Lakers

Former Cleveland Cavaliers NBA champion J.R. Smith is set to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The journeyman broke his silence on the move by thanking veteran Jamal Crawford, who congratulated him for signing with the Lakers.

Numerous signs pointed to Smith landing in Los Angeles following Avery Bradley’s decision to sit out the Orlando restart.

The 34-year-old Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 regular season. The sharpshooter last competed for the Cavs, though the relationship between both parties ended in an ugly split.

Still, the Lakers saw Smith as a prime candidate to join the squad. After all, he has significant experience with superstar LeBron James.

The duo played together in four consecutive NBA Finals and captured a title together in 2016 with the Cavs.

Smith has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

As for Crawford, he is one of the best available free agents. The guard last played for the Phoenix Suns during the 2018-19 season.