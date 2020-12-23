- Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo turned down offers to workout with LeBron James and be in ‘Space Jam 2’
Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo turned down offers to workout with LeBron James and be in ‘Space Jam 2’
- Updated: December 23, 2020
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t fazed by the bright lights and allure of the NBA’s elite.
The two-time MVP reportedly turned down Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James’ offer to workout together and be in the upcoming “Space Jam 2.”
“I want to explain how important that is to people out there,” Chris Haynes said on the Posted Up podcast. “Giannis doesn’t workout with anybody that’s not on his team. He doesn’t do that. He’s turned down working out with LeBron James and turned down being part of the ‘Space Jam 2’ movie. He doesn’t do that.”
Antetokounmpo, 26, recently inked a massive, long-term extension with the Bucks.
The deal interrupted several teams’ plans to pursue the international standout. Of course, several superstars have left small market teams in the past in order to chase championship with bigger organizations.
James, 35, congratulated Antetokounmpo on the historic contract he earned.
While Antetokounmpo is emerging as one of the faces of the league, he still is a rank or two behind James. As a matter of fact, the Greek national confirmed that thought by recently calling James the “best in the world.”
Of course, James won the fourth championship of his career in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.
Earlier in the playoffs, Antetokoumpo and the Bucks fell to the Heat in five games in the second round of the 2020 postseason.