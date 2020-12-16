Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo agreeing to a record-setting contract extension on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo signed a five-year extension that is now the richest deal in NBA history.

LeBron James shares his reaction to Giannis' historic deal: "My situation and his situation, there's no similarities in it. It's totally different." pic.twitter.com/jQBJa09nHE — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 15, 2020

“I don’t know if I can relate to his situation. All of our situations are different,” James said. “Totally different, actually. They tried to build something great for him, and obviously they did enough to keep him there. I think it’s great that he’s staying there and that he’s committed to that franchise. That’s what it’s all about. “My situation and his situation, there’s no similarities in it. It’s totally different.”

Antetokounmpo seems to be committed to the Bucks despite the fact that they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season.

As for James, his situation is totally different as he signed a two-year extension with the Lakers this offseason.

With Los Angeles fresh off a title, James is trying to maximize the championship window he has alongside Anthony Davis.

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers and Bucks end up facing each other in the NBA Finals this season.