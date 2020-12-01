After a meltdown in the NBA playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks have been scrambling to figure out a way to convince Giannis Antetokoumpo that he should sign a contract extension with the team.

Despite some movement during the offseason, it remains uncertain whether Antetokounmpo will stay or go, but there’s no doubt he’s got an enormous amount of respect for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cosmote TV: "Kobe told me to sacrifice if i want to win and be great. LeBron is the best in the world, MVP is another story, i can tell that he is the best and my idol, he is 17 years in the League". — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 1, 2020

Although the Bucks remain the favorites to have the two-time NBA MVP on their roster for the foreseeable future, with the Miami Heat also a candidate to sign him, the Lakers may become an intriguing option for a few different reasons.

Rumor has it that Anthony Davis has been holding off signing his deal with the Lakers until Antetokounmpo decides whether he’ll sign an extension with the Bucks.

The Lakers could be gearing up for a massive push for the Greek superstar next year with his admiration for James, along with the recent re-signing of his younger brother Kostas Antetokounmpo being factors in that move.

Only time will tell if Antetokounmpo ends up in Los Angeles, but his recent comments have made things that much more interesting.