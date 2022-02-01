Frank Vogel provides optimistic update on LeBron James’ knee injury

There have been plenty of negative updates on the health status of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is sidelined due to nagging irritation in his left knee.

However, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel reassured fans that James’ absence is out of an abundance of caution.

Vogel says that the Lakers sitting LeBron is more preventative to avoid a more serious injury if he were to keep playing — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) February 1, 2022

James has missed the last few games of the Lakers’ recent road trip.

Of course, all three games in which James didn’t play in turned out to be losses for the Lakers. They suffered letdowns to the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.

Clearly the Lakers are missing James, who is playing some of the best basketball of his personal career. The veteran is averaging an impressive 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.

In addition, he’s shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from downtown. James’ shooting numbers are some of the best of his career.

As a matter of fact, the 37-year-old is averaging his most points per game since the 2009-10 season, when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers during his first stint with the organization. He’s currently top three in points averaged per game in the entire league.

Yet, while James’ personal achievements are off the charts, his team is mightily struggling. The sliding Lakers are owners of the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference with a lousy 24-27 record.

The Lakers are interested in tinkering the roster to aid their title efforts. However, the team does not have many appealing assets to move around outside of James and big man Anthony Davis.