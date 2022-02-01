The Los Angeles Lakers can’t seem to catch a break right now.

Injuries have been an issue for the team all season long, and that trend is continuing. LeBron James is reportedly expected to miss Wednesday’s game and could also be sidelined for longer.

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2022

It’s another tough setback for L.A. With the trade deadline approaching, the Lakers are running out of time to figure out whether or not they really do have a championship-caliber roster when healthy.

James has appeared in 36 games this season. He’s averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from deep.

However long he’s sidelined, the Lakers will look to stay afloat until he’s able to return to action.

L.A. is 24-27 on the season, which is good for just the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference.