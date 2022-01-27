Report: LeBron James could miss Thursday’s game vs. 76ers due to new knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get a much-needed win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but that goal could be made a lot harder due to a new injury that star LeBron James is dealing with.

LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia with left knee soreness, the Lakers announce — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 27, 2022

The Lakers are having a tough 2021-22 NBA season thus far, but things have been moving in a somewhat positive direction as of late. They’re 3-2 in their last five games. Of course, that modest success is thanks much in part to the contributions coming from James.

So far this season, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. It’s another MVP-caliber campaign for a superstar who continues to rewrite the rules when it comes to a player’s prime in the NBA.

Still, that kind of production has not been enough for the Lakers to stack wins this season. At just 24-24 on the season, the Lakers currently sit at the No. 9 seed in the NBA.

Meanwhile, rumors about the Lakers trying to shift and improve their roster are running rampant as the Feb. 10 trade deadline fast approaches.

When it comes to James and his injury, it will surely be something to monitor leading up to tonight’s clash against the 76ers and beyond. At 37 years old, the only thing that could seriously derail James’ production at this point is an injury. For that reason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team approach any kind of injury to James with extreme caution.

If James is unable to suit up, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers can overcome his absence and get a big win on the road.