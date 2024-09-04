LeBron sends emphatic message to Bronny ahead of rookie season: ‘THEY DON’T KNOW YOU’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a heartfelt message to his son Bronny via social media on Wednesday, giving the 19-year-old some positive reminders as he enters his rookie season in the NBA.

While the elder James clearly wants his son to drown out the hate and noise, the younger James might already be doing that.

The elder James explained earlier this summer that his son “doesn’t give a f—” about critics, a positive sign for someone that will be under the spotlight in the NBA.

LeBron James on the scrutiny Bronny receives: “I don't know if people really understand Bronny… He doesn't give a f—… He's like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something [to address the critics]. Bro does not care.” (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/zx8nYImPdP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 8, 2024

The younger James has already had to deal with some drama since being drafted by the Lakers, as an anonymous teammate from L.A.’s Summer League squad said that the attention surrounding the younger James caused issues for other members of the team. That claim has been disputed.

The younger James is expected to spend much of the 2024-25 season in the G League. He remains a raw prospect who has room to grow.

However, it’s likely a safe bet that he’ll see the floor a little bit for the Lakers, and when he and the elder James take the court together for the first time, they’ll become the first father-son duo in NBA history.

The younger James had an uneven Summer League stint in which some weaknesses were on display, but he finished strong, scoring 25 points on 10-for-21 shooting over his final two games (12.5 points per game).

He’s hoping to maximize his potential and become a nice piece for the Lakers, who gave him a four-year deal after drafting him. The youngster could end up playing for the Lakers even beyond the end of his father’s playing career, as the elder James is almost 40 and won’t be in the NBA forever.

L.A. will open its season on Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That will give father and son their first chance to play together in a regular-season game, and it’s safe to assume that many people will have their eyes on L.A. in hopes of watching history. Whether or not the Lakers will give the people what they want on the first night of the season is the question.