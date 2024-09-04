Lakers News

LeBron sends emphatic message to Bronny ahead of rookie season: ‘THEY DON’T KNOW YOU’

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a heartfelt message to his son Bronny via social media on Wednesday, giving the 19-year-old some positive reminders as he enters his rookie season in the NBA.

LeBron and Bronny James

While the elder James clearly wants his son to drown out the hate and noise, the younger James might already be doing that.

The elder James explained earlier this summer that his son “doesn’t give a f—” about critics, a positive sign for someone that will be under the spotlight in the NBA.

The younger James has already had to deal with some drama since being drafted by the Lakers, as an anonymous teammate from L.A.’s Summer League squad said that the attention surrounding the younger James caused issues for other members of the team. That claim has been disputed.

The younger James is expected to spend much of the 2024-25 season in the G League. He remains a raw prospect who has room to grow.

However, it’s likely a safe bet that he’ll see the floor a little bit for the Lakers, and when he and the elder James take the court together for the first time, they’ll become the first father-son duo in NBA history.

The younger James had an uneven Summer League stint in which some weaknesses were on display, but he finished strong, scoring 25 points on 10-for-21 shooting over his final two games (12.5 points per game).

He’s hoping to maximize his potential and become a nice piece for the Lakers, who gave him a four-year deal after drafting him. The youngster could end up playing for the Lakers even beyond the end of his father’s playing career, as the elder James is almost 40 and won’t be in the NBA forever.

L.A. will open its season on Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That will give father and son their first chance to play together in a regular-season game, and it’s safe to assume that many people will have their eyes on L.A. in hopes of watching history. Whether or not the Lakers will give the people what they want on the first night of the season is the question.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials

Lakers News

Stephen Curry and LeBron James
Steph Curry seemingly hints at possibility of playing with LeBron again in future
Lakers News
Ricky Pearsall
LeBron sends his prayers to Ricky Pearsall after 49ers rookie shot during attempted robbery
Lakers News
Jrue Holiday Celtics
Jrue Holiday admits joining Celtics initially felt ‘weird’ because of Lakers
Lakers News
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka opens up on trying to keep Kobe Bryant’s spirit alive at US Open
Lakers News
Lost your password?