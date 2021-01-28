Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is being forced to make a huge change in the starting lineup for Thursday’s game, inserting Kyle Kuzma in place of the injured Anthony Davis.

Davis was ruled out of the Lakers’ road game against the Detroit Pistons because of a right quad bruise, the latest injury suffered this season by the superstar forward.

Not having Davis available will remove a player who’s currently averaging 21.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

However, Kuzma isn’t a stranger to being part of the starting lineup for the Lakers. Prior to the arrival of Davis last season, he started 68 of his 70 games during the 2018-19 season and has started four of 19 games for the team this season.

The Lakers look to get back on the winning track after dropping a 107-106 decision to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to fall to 14-5 on the year.